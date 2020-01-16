FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.98

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 7289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.75.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

