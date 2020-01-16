CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.06

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.06 and last traded at $144.97, with a volume of 143801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.99.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,203,577 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

