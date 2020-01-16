Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.41

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 17420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $980.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 428,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,098,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,638,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 403,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

