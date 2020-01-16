HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 9.1% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, 3,471,556 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,932,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

