Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.80

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.80 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The company had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

