Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 13.5% in December

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $272.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.88. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 30.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,970. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alico by 107.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alico by 329.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alico during the third quarter worth about $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alico by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alico by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

