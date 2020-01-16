Jupiter European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $867.00

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 867 ($11.40) and last traded at GBX 867 ($11.40), with a volume of 23615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 856 ($11.26).

The company has a market cap of $966.21 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 802.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 820.57.

In other Jupiter European Opportunities Trust news, insider Andrew L. Sutch bought 60 shares of Jupiter European Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 844 ($11.10) per share, with a total value of £506.40 ($666.14).

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

