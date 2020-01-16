Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.72 ($20.60).

HFG opened at €21.90 ($25.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.03. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.99) and a fifty-two week high of €20.20 ($23.49).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

