Short Interest in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Increases By 13.9%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 693,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.44. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 64,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

