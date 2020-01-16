Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RECN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 21.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RECN opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

