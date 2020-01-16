Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,462,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,001,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,331,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,188,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

