Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 101,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 326,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 257,646 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.