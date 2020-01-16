ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.70

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $97.70, with a volume of 1019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.57.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

