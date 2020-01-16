PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Update

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PQG stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PQG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CL King began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

