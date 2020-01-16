CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley raised CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.