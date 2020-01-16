Barclays Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.07 ($29.15).

EPA STM opened at €24.85 ($28.90) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.24. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

