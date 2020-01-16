Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 365 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 365 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 321.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

