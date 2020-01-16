Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 85 by Barclays

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 85 target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 94.27.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

