Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 85 by Barclays

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 85 target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 94.27.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.