LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $33.92 on Thursday. LKQ has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

