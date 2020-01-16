Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 35,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Get GAP alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of GAP by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. GAP has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.