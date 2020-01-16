Barclays Reiterates “€123.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.12 ($146.65).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €115.20 ($133.95) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.04. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

