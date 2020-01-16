Short Interest in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Increases By 13.6%

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NFG stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after buying an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 374,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 204,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

