First Hawaiian Bank Sells 6,192 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.13% of OraSure Technologies worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,065,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 37,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR opened at $7.90 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $487.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.