First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $166,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,457 shares of company stock valued at $668,678. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

