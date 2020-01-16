Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $115.69 and a 52-week high of $161.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

