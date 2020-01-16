First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,574,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

