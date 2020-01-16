First Hawaiian Bank Has $649,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

