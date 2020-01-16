First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,037,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after purchasing an additional 768,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $101.06 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.96 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

