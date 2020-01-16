Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

