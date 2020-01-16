First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

