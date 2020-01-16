First Hawaiian Bank Has $709,000 Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $697,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $4,593,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Corteva stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.