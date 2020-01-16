First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,945,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547,225 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

