Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 375,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,955,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $170.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.