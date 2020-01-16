First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,946 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $88,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $584.56 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $380.56 and a 52 week high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $575.91 and its 200-day moving average is $542.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

