First Hawaiian Bank Buys 7,125 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Avnet by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Longbow Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Avnet has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

