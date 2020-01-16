First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $140.69 on Thursday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

