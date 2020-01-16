First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 111 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $105.97 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.