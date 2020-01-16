First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dover by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dover by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

DOV stock opened at $117.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

