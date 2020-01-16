First Hawaiian Bank Has $819,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,060,000 after buying an additional 139,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after buying an additional 294,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 448.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,191,000 after buying an additional 3,402,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ball by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,865,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,541,000 after buying an additional 632,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,505 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.16.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

