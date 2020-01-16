First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 924 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.