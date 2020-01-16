First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $141.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

