First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,173 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,268 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.19.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

