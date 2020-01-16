First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,704,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,278,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $271.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.23 and its 200 day moving average is $267.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.