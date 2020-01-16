Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $113.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.