First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 40.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $380.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $246.52 and a 52-week high of $386.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.60.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,181 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,881 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

