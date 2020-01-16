Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $262.19 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.84 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.05. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.