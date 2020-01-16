IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 260.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,301,000 after acquiring an additional 959,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after buying an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 420.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $306,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $130,643.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,752 shares of company stock worth $5,607,902 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

