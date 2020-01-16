IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.80. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

