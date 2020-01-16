Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,060,000 after buying an additional 139,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after buying an additional 294,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 448.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ball by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,865,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,541,000 after purchasing an additional 632,619 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.16.

Ball stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,894.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 448,787 shares in the company, valued at $33,214,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,505. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

