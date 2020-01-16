IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 1,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Verisign by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Verisign by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.74. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.60 and a 52 week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.